Sabre Corporation Announces Retirement of Karl Peterson from Board of Directors

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) revealed today the retirement of Karl Peterson from the company’s Board of Directors. This decision will take effect immediately prior to the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for April 23, 2025. Peterson’s retirement will also include stepping down from all Board committees he is currently a part of.

Get alerts:

The departure of Karl Peterson, who has been a member of Sabre’s Board since March 2007 and previously served as Board Chair from January 2020 to April 2022, is noted not to stem from any conflicts with Sabre or its management regarding the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Following Peterson’s retirement, Sabre’s Board will reduce in size to nine directors.

Gail Mandel, the Chair of Sabre’s Board, extended gratitude to Karl Peterson for his extensive leadership and invaluable contributions during his long-standing tenure. Peterson, in turn, expressed his privilege in serving on Sabre’s Board and highlighted the company’s substantial progress, especially in recent years, positioning it strongly for future accomplishments.

Sabre Corporation is recognized as a prominent technology entity, focusing on addressing major opportunities and complexities within the travel industry. The company’s mission involves utilizing speed, scale, and insights to develop innovative technology for airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and various partners worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Sabre operates with a global reach, catering to customers across more than 160 countries.

For more information about Sabre Corporation and its endeavors, visit www.sabre.com.

This news of Karl Peterson’s retirement from the Board of Directors comes as the latest development in Sabre Corporation’s strategic leadership transitions.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sabre’s 8K filing here.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles