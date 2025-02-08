Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.07 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.

Safestay Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34.

About Safestay

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

