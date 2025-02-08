Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 23.07 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 23.90 ($0.30), with a volume of 77 shares changing hands.
Safestay Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,575.00 and a beta of 1.34.
About Safestay
Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.
