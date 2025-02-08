Sageworth Trust Co Buys 38,842 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after buying an additional 725,758 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,184,000 after acquiring an additional 493,339 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,455,000 after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,923,000 after purchasing an additional 314,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 541,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after purchasing an additional 309,437 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFEM opened at $26.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

