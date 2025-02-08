Sageworth Trust Co Has $69.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 595,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $121.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.18. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

