Sageworth Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV opened at $107.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

