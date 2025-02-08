Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Cuts Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 67,170.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 155,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after buying an additional 155,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 173,823.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,230,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,118,000 after purchasing an additional 54,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,750,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.