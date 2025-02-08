Sageworth Trust Co Sells 3,300 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OKE opened at $95.75 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

