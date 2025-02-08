SAIHEAT (NASDAQ:SAIH) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

SAIHEAT Limited (NASDAQ:SAIH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 36,335 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 173,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

SAIHEAT Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited engages in the development of liquid-cooling data centers. It develops technologies for the advanced computing center ecosystem, a center that provides high-performance servers, liquid cooling, and systems for capturing and recycling computing heat. The company was formerly known as SAI.TECH Global Corporation and changed its name to SAIHEAT Limited in August 2024.

