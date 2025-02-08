Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $180.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $156.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

