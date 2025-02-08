Sanchez Wealth Management Group Purchases 832 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $70.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

