Santori & Peters Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Santori & Peters Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 165,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 70,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.