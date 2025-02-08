Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 253,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 62,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

