Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Stock Price Up 50% – What’s Next?

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 253,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 62,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52.

Sarama Resources Company Profile

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

