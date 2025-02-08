Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 253,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 62,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. It explores for gold. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso.

