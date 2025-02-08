SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,576 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.