SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $121.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $103.60 and a twelve month high of $123.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average is $118.18.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

