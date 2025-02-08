SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.62 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.0% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 540,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.51 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.82.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

