SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

