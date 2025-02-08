SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 607 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $122.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.38.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

