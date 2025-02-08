Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 58164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Scholastic Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.48). Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Scholastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 467,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Scholastic by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 56,647 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

