Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHNWF

Schroders Price Performance

Schroders Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Schroders has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.