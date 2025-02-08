Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Schroders to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Schroders Stock Performance

About Schroders

SHNWF opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Schroders has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

