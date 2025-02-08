Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $7.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.16.

Nexa Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Shares of NEXA opened at $5.91 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

