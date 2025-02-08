Seamount Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $124.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

