Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DFP opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

