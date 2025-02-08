Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DFP opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $21.73.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.