Seamount Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,916 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 742,058 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $9.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.