Seamount Financial Group Inc. Makes New $383,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $48,802,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 39.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $1,007.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,081.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $962.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $207.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.55, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,173.83. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,702 shares of company stock valued at $20,965,306. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.