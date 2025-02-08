Seamount Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,747 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

