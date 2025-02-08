Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

