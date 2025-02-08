Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 576 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,383,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on KO
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.