Seamount Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of FFC stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

