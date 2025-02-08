Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and traded as low as $8.13. Seiko Epson shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 17,199 shares trading hands.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.