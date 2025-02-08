Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) CEO Timothy K. Lu Sells 3,922 Shares

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) CEO Timothy K. Lu sold 3,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $15,962.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,291.89. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Senti Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SNTI opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

