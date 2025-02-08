Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 44,741 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.1% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $85,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

