Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,129 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,127,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 489,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

