Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 666.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 283,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,831,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after acquiring an additional 237,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth about $24,177,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,525,000 after purchasing an additional 132,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.81 and a 12 month high of $192.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.33.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

