Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $7.83 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

