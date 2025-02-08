Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

MGK stock opened at $348.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $266.99 and a twelve month high of $358.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.