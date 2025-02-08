ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 84150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.75, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$454.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

ShaMaran Petroleum last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. ShaMaran Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. will post 0.0271318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ShaMaran Petroleum

About ShaMaran Petroleum

In other news, Director Garrett Soden sold 11,113,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,667,050.05. Also, Director William A.W. Lundin acquired 501,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$60,180.00. 25.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

