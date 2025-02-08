Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $418.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

