Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $178.73. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

