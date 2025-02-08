Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 16,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

DUK opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.09 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

