Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $229.47 and a 12 month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

