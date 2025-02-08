Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

VNQ stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

