Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for iomart Group (LON:IOM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iomart Group (LON:IOM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

iomart Group Trading Down 23.1 %

IOM stock opened at GBX 45.65 ($0.57) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97. The stock has a market capitalization of £51.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 760.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. iomart Group has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 155 ($1.92).

iomart Group (LON:IOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 2.70 ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. iomart Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iomart Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. iomart Group’s payout ratio is 8,333.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Last bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £38,500 ($47,760.82). Also, insider Annette Nabavi purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,005 ($6,208.91). Insiders own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

