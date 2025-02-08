Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11), Zacks reports.

Siemens Healthineers Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $28.94 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58.

Siemens Healthineers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.4862 dividend. This is a boost from Siemens Healthineers’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

