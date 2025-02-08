Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.73 and traded as high as C$16.28. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 125,542 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.25). Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

