Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $515,000 Holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 203.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF alerts:

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CRPT opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.24 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 2.36. First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (CRPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in companies supporting the crypto industry and the digital economy around the world. CRPT was launched on Sep 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.