Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,202,000 after acquiring an additional 207,282 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,657,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 181,222 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,408,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,356,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,959,000 after purchasing an additional 240,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.