Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Get Invesco Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

PSI opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.24. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $840.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.