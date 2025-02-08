Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 1,575 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 430 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Down 1.2 %

SYK opened at $391.42 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.47.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $411.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.37.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

